Woman given suspended sentence after stealing from Next in Kettering

A woman has been given a suspended jail sentence after stealing from Kettering’s Next just weeks after being released from prison.

Chloe Molloy, 32, was jailed for 16 weeks in March after spitting in a police officer’s face in a Corby car park.

She served her sentence and was released into the community – but on July 9 she was caught stealing bedding worth £30 from Next in Kettering.

Just over a week later, on July 17, she was caught stealing chocolate worth £1.75 from a town Co-op.

Molloy, of Vermont Standing in Kettering, was hauled before magistrates in Northampton where she was also charged with stealing children’s clothing worth £100 from Kettering’s Next when the festive sale was held on December 27 last year.

Molloy admitted three charges of theft and was given four weeks in prison for each.

But JPs decided they could suspend the 12-week custodial sentence for 12 months after hearing that Molloy was motivated to deal with her drug misuse.