Woman found with head injuries in Wellingborough after suspected assault

Police suspect that a woman found with head injuries in Welllingborough may have been assaulted.

The woman was found with injuries to her head in the Great Park Street area in Wellingborough town centre this morning (February 6).

Police believe she may have sustained her injuries during an assault that took place between 4.30am and 9am and officers are appealing for the public's help.

A woman was found with head injuries in the Great Park Area of Wellingborough this morning.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who was in the Great Park Street area of Wellingborough between 4.30am and 9am this morning and may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact officers, as is anyone who may have been driving in the area and have dashcam footage of any suspicious activity."