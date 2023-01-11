Woman charged with drink-driving on A43 near Kettering after report from off-duty officer

A woman has been charged with drink-driving on the A43 near Kettering after a report from an off-duty police officer led to her arrest.

Northants Road Policing Team stopped a Skoda just after 12.30am on Wednesday January 11 between Mawsley and Kettering on the main road, “due to the manner of their driving” spotted by an off-duty officer, the team tweeted. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers stopped the driver of a grey Skoda Fabia between the Mawsley turn and Kettering on the A43, between 12.30am and 12.44am this morning.

“She was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and subsequently charged with the offence.”

The 22-year-old driver has been bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 27.

