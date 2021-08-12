Woman charged over crash which killed children aged 4 and 10 on M1 between Milton Keynes and Northampton

A woman has been charged following a road traffic collision in which two children died on the M1 between Milton Keynes and Northampton.

Mary McCann, aged 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

It is in connection with a road traffic collision that occurred on the M1 between junctions 14 and 15 for Milton Keynes and Northampton at around 11.10pm on Monday (9/8) and involved a white Vauxhall Astra and a Scania HGV.

