Woman attacked near bus stop in Rowlett Road, Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th May 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:41 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted near the bus stop in Rowlett Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 27, between 1.10am and 1.30am, when a man approached a woman and asked her if she was lost and if so, to come with him.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The woman refused and the man then attacked her before she was able to run away and call for help."

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 7in, of chubby build and he was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000323014.