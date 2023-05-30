Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted near the bus stop in Rowlett Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 27, between 1.10am and 1.30am, when a man approached a woman and asked her if she was lost and if so, to come with him.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The woman refused and the man then attacked her before she was able to run away and call for help."

Police are appealing for witnesses

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 7in, of chubby build and he was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit.