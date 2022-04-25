Woman attacked by Corby robbers after hearing scream near wood

Police are investigating.

A woman who heard a screaming noise near a Corby wood was mugged after going to find out what had happened.

Police have launched an investigation after the violent incident at about 8.45am this morning (Monday) left the victim shaken.

She was in Clydesdale Road, near the Rockingham Arms pub site, when she heard a loud noise which sounded like a scream from the entry to nearby woodland.

But when she walked over to see what had happened she was assaulted and robbed by a man and a woman.

During the incident she was hit with a stick and had her mobile phone stolen.

A police spokesman described the male suspect as a man with scruffy ginger hair and a beard, wearing green tracksuit bottoms and a blue top. The woman was described as wearing a black hoodie.