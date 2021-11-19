Woman attacked and robbed by three men after Corby night out

Police have released images of men they want to speak to.

A woman was assaulted and robbed by three men after a night out in Corby.

Today (November 19) police have released images of people they want to speak to after the incident last month in Hoy Walk.

Between 3am and 4am on Sunday, October 24, the woman was attacked by three men in order to steal up to £60 in cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released images of men they want to speak to.

A police spokesman said: "Police have issued images of three men they believe may have information about the incident and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.