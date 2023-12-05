Police believe the man pictures may be able to help them with their enquiries

The man in the image may be able to help police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Police officers have released an image of a man they believe may be able to help them with an enquiry into an assault on the number 16 bus in Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday, October 30, when a woman was assaulted on the bus near the stop for Northampton College.

