Woman assaulted on a bus in Northampton
Police officers have released an image of a man they believe may be able to help them with an enquiry into an assault on the number 16 bus in Northampton.
The incident happened on Monday, October 30, when a woman was assaulted on the bus near the stop for Northampton College.
The man in the image may be able to help police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000673529 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.