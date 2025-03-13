Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Chelveston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened near the former RAF base on Wednesday, March 5, between 3pm and 4.30pm, when a man was seen assaulting a woman with long red hair and glasses.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000129848 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

A police spokesman said a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.