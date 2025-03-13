Woman assaulted near former RAF base in Northamptonshire - police appeal for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Chelveston.
The incident happened near the former RAF base on Wednesday, March 5, between 3pm and 4.30pm, when a man was seen assaulting a woman with long red hair and glasses.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000129848 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
A police spokesman said a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.