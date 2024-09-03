Woman assaulted in Sunday morning attack by female assailant in Kettering
The assault in Catesby Street, Kettering – near the junction with Montagu Street – took place on Sunday, September 1, between 10.20am and 10.30am.
Northants Police has asked for witnesses to get in touch to help with their investigation.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Catesby Street, Kettering.
“The incident happened on Sunday, September 1, between 10.20am and 10.30am, when a woman was assaulted by another woman near the junction with Montagu Street.
“Due to the time of day, a lot of people would have been in the area at the time and witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Quote incident number 24000521663 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”