Woman assaulted in Kettering town centre - police appeal for witnesses

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:19 BST
Witnesses are being sought after a man was allegedly verbally abusive towards a woman in Newland Street, Kettering, before he assaulted her.

It is believed the incident between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 23 started outside a nail bar and then continued on board a bus that travelled from the town centre towards Rothwell, via Kettering General Hospital.

A 24-year-old Kettering man has been arrested on suspicion of intentional strangulation in connection with this incident.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Kettering town centre

Officers believe the town centre would have been busy at the time of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000498260 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

