Woman assaulted and robbed in Kettering

A woman was assaulted in a struggle with a robber in Kettering.

The incident took place in Havelock Street between 10.10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday, April 28.

Havelock Street. Credit: Google

The victim was approached by a man who grabbed her handbag but she did not let go and he pushed her to the floor.

He kicked towards her head but missed and kicked her hip, causing her pain.

The robber then snatched her bag and ran off in the direction of Bath Road.

A police spokesman said the suspect was a white man in his mid-20s and between 5ft 9in and 6ft tall.

He was skinny with a skinny face with sharp features and had dark brown hair. He had no facial hair, tattoos or piercings.

He was wearing a grey hoodie which was zipped up with the hood up, dark trousers and dark trainers.

He spoke with a Kettering accent and was smoking a cigarette just before the attack.

The stolen handbag is described as black with a gold coloured clasp on it.

Inside the bag was an Amazon Fire tablet and a Black Huawei phone.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.