Woman arrested after victim 'punched several times' in row outside Northampton town centre pub
Police appeal for witnesses following 3pm attack
Police are appealing for witnesses are two women were involved row outside a Northampton town centre pub.
A spokesman confirmed one woman was punched several times outside the Optimist in Fish Street, at around 3pm on Monday (October 10), adding: “The area would have been busy at this time of day so anyone who has information should call us 101 using incident number: 22000591048”.
A 37-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.