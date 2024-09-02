Woman, 81, to appear in court today charged with causing death of motorcyclist

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 09:18 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 09:18 BST
An elderly driver will appear before magistrates this morning (Monday, September 2) charged with causing the death of a much-loved biker by careless driving.

Margaret Ward, of Hall Avenue, Rushden, will face Northampton Magistrates’ Court accused of causing the death of Glenn Elgrud.

The motorcycle-mad Kettering man died on February 26 last year on the B645 Kimbolton Road, Chelveston.

Pals raised thousands to help Glenn’s family meet the funeral costs after his death.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Ward, 81, was driving a Volkswagen Passat in the opposite direction when she collided with Glenn’s Kawasaki bike at about 2.40pm.

She will make her first appearance in court today charged with causing death by careless driving.