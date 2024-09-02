Woman, 81, to appear in court today charged with causing death of motorcyclist
An elderly driver will appear before magistrates this morning (Monday, September 2) charged with causing the death of a much-loved biker by careless driving.
Margaret Ward, of Hall Avenue, Rushden, will face Northampton Magistrates’ Court accused of causing the death of Glenn Elgrud.
The motorcycle-mad Kettering man died on February 26 last year on the B645 Kimbolton Road, Chelveston.
Pals raised thousands to help Glenn’s family meet the funeral costs after his death.
Ward, 81, was driving a Volkswagen Passat in the opposite direction when she collided with Glenn’s Kawasaki bike at about 2.40pm.
She will make her first appearance in court today charged with causing death by careless driving.