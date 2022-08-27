Woman, 72, seriously injured in A43 crash between Kettering and Northampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 72-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A43 crossroads by Hannington yesterday (Friday).

Emergency services were called to the busy stretch of road between Kettering and Northampton after the incident which took place at about 5.50pm.

A grey BMW X1 which was travelling from Red House Lane was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes B180 which was travelling on the A43 from Kettering to Northampton.

Police are investigating

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A red Vauxhall Adam and a blue Toyota Yaris were also involved.

The front seat passenger of the BMW, a 72-year-old woman, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.