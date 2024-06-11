Woman, 67, arrested in connection with allegations of sexual abuse at Northamptonshire private school in 1970s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 67-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with allegations of sexual abuse at a Northamptonshire private school, dating back to the 1970s.

Northamptonshire Police say the woman, from Stafford, was arrested earlier today (Tuesday, June 11) by detectives investigating allegations of abuse that are said to have taken place in the 1970s at Maidwell Hall School.

The woman has been released on bail, while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are in the early stages of investigating a number of non-recent allegations of sexual abuse at Maidwell Hall School.

Maidwell Hall School.

“As part of this investigation we have today arrested a 67-year-old woman from Stafford. She has been released on conditional bail while we continue with our enquiries.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of abuse very seriously and where reports are made to us, we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to help bring perpetrators to justice.

“We encourage anyone who has suffered abuse anywhere in our county, at any time, to contact us either online at northants.police.uk, by calling 101 or 03000 111 222 if you’re calling from outside of Northamptonshire.”

Officers completed preliminary enquiries into what happened at the school earlier this year and this led to an official investigation being launched earlier this week.

Maidwell Hall School is a private day and boarding school for children aged four to 13.

Charles Spencer attended the school from 1972, and recently wrote about his experiences there in his book ‘A Very Private School’ (published in March this year). In the book, the Earl makes claims about alleged abuse he suffered at the school.

A statement posted on the school’s website after the publication of the book, says: “It has been very sobering to read about the experiences the young Charles Spencer, and some of his contemporaries, had at the School, and we are sorry that this was their experience. It is difficult to read about practices which were, sadly, sometimes believed to be normal and acceptable at that time.

“We were also dismayed to read about the allegations of the abuse Charles Spencer suffered. Having been alerted to what took place, we immediately made a referral to the LADO (Local Authority Designated Officer), to ensure that any disclosures are handled sensitively, expediently, and professionally.”