Corby woman, 18, remanded in custody after dawn drugs raid nets crack cocaine and heroin worth £150,000 in Northampton
Two Londoners have also been charged with class A drugs offences
Two men from London and a Corby teenager have been remanded in custody following a seizure of £150,000 worth of Class A drugs in Northampton.
A dawn raid in Kingsthorpe Grove seized just under £10,000 in cash alongside a huge quantity of crack cocaine and heroin.
Tyrrell Restal, 20, of Northborough Road, Croydon, and 21-year-old Raheem Restal, of Tulse Hill, South London both appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on February 10 charged with being concerned in the supply narcotics.
Prestige Spencer, 18, of Welland Vale Road, Corby, was also charged with class A drugs offences.
All three were remanded in custody until an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 28.