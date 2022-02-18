Two men from London and a Corby teenager have been remanded in custody following a seizure of £150,000 worth of Class A drugs in Northampton.

A dawn raid in Kingsthorpe Grove seized just under £10,000 in cash alongside a huge quantity of crack cocaine and heroin.

Tyrrell Restal, 20, of Northborough Road, Croydon, and 21-year-old Raheem Restal, of Tulse Hill, South London both appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on February 10 charged with being concerned in the supply narcotics.

Two men and a woman appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court charged with drugs offences

Prestige Spencer, 18, of Welland Vale Road, Corby, was also charged with class A drugs offences.