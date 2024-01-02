Witnesses sought after shoplifter chase at Phoenix Parkway in Corby
A shoplifter did a runner after he was caught in Phoenix Parkway.
Corby Police were called to the retail park on Friday (December 29) at 7pm where a theft was in progress.
They arrived quickly but the shoplifter ran off, giving rise to a second incident. He is still at large.
Officers have appealed to anyone who saw anything on the night in question or who has footage to contact them on 101 using reference number 23000796375.
Neighbourhood officers have recently launched a serious drive to cut down the number of shoplifting incidents across Corby. The issue is significantly problematic at Phoenix Parkway, where there is low security in place in the shops.
Corby police have targeted prolific offenders in recent weeks as part of Operation Lapland and have recorded a string of successes.
Several of these have been locked up over the festive period.