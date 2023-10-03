Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police want to hear from any witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around Llewellyn Walk, Corby between 11.30pm and 11.40pm on Thursday, September 28.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a residential burglary in which a stocky male with broad shoulders and wearing dark clothing with his hood up was seen walking away from the property.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have seen a male fitting the description in or around Llewellyn Walk.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.