Witness appeal after woman assaulted in Kettering street
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Nelson Street, Kettering.
The incident happened on the evening of Friday, June 20, when a woman was assaulted by a man in the street.
A force spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Please quote incident number 25000378846 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.