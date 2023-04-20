Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Higham Ferrers.

Officers were called to a collision at the junction of Chamberlain Way and Wood Street in the town at about 8.35pm on Saturday, April 15.

A police spokesman said: “The collision involved a silver Ford Focus and a blue motorcycle.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"As a result of the collision the 19-year-old rider of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries.”