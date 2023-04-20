Witness appeal after motorcyclist injured in Higham Ferrers crash
The collision involved a Ford Focus and a motorcycle
Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Higham Ferrers.
Officers were called to a collision at the junction of Chamberlain Way and Wood Street in the town at about 8.35pm on Saturday, April 15.
A police spokesman said: “The collision involved a silver Ford Focus and a blue motorcycle.
"As a result of the collision the 19-year-old rider of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries.”
Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist with this investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000226830.