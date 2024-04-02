Witness appeal after motorbikes stolen from two Corby addresses
Police are appealing for witnesses after two motorcycles were stolen in Corby.
The incidents happened between 12.45am and 1.50am on Friday, March 15 in Applegarth Close and Willow Brook Road when motorcycles were stolen from both addresses.
Police say there were three offenders involved with one described as wearing a distinctive black tracksuit with high-vis strips down the arms and legs.
Officers have since recovered the bikes and are now appealing for anyone with information about these incidents to contact them.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000156324 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.