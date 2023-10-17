Witness appeal after mobility scooter stolen in Croyland Road, Wellingborough
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary which took place in Wellingborough between 6pm on Wednesday, October 4, and 8.30am on Thursday, October 5.
An unknown offender/s broke into a Croyland Road property and stole a blue Invacare Leo mobility scooter and a number of electronic items.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
"Please quote incident number 23000618281 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”
A 51-year-old Wellingborough man has been arrested in connection with the burglary, and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.