News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Witness appeal after mobility scooter stolen in Croyland Road, Wellingborough

Police say a 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident
By William Carter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary which took place in Wellingborough between 6pm on Wednesday, October 4, and 8.30am on Thursday, October 5.

An unknown offender/s broke into a Croyland Road property and stole a blue Invacare Leo mobility scooter and a number of electronic items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

The incident occurred between 6pm on Wednesday, October 4, and 8.30am on Thursday, October 5The incident occurred between 6pm on Wednesday, October 4, and 8.30am on Thursday, October 5
The incident occurred between 6pm on Wednesday, October 4, and 8.30am on Thursday, October 5
Most Popular

"Please quote incident number 23000618281 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

A 51-year-old Wellingborough man has been arrested in connection with the burglary, and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.