Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself in Langdale Grove, Corby.

The incident occurred between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on Tuesday, September 5, when a man was seen at the junction of Langdale Grove and Darley Dale Road, indecently exposing himself to passers-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this incident believe this incident was witnessed by several members of the public and are appealing for anyone who saw the man to get in touch as soon as possible.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

"Anyone who can assist with this enquiry is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

"Please quote incident number 23000551463 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”