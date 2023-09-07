Witness appeal after man indecently exposes himself to passers-by in Langdale Grove, Corby
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself in Langdale Grove, Corby.
The incident occurred between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on Tuesday, September 5, when a man was seen at the junction of Langdale Grove and Darley Dale Road, indecently exposing himself to passers-by.
A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating this incident believe this incident was witnessed by several members of the public and are appealing for anyone who saw the man to get in touch as soon as possible.
"Anyone who can assist with this enquiry is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
"Please quote incident number 23000551463 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”
A 39-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance – indecent exposure and released under investigation pending further enquiries.