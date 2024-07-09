Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating an alleged incident of affray on the A45 at Chowns Mill roundabout are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred between 6.50pm and 7.05pm on May 31 after the drivers of a blue Toyota Prius and a blue BMW were involved in an incident described as road rage at Rushden Lakes, before both continued along the A45 eastbound.

A police spokesman said: “At the Chowns Mill roundabout both vehicles came to a halt and the male drivers of both cars allegedly became involved in an altercation.

"Both then left the scene towards the A6.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the alleged affray which took place near to the Chowns Mill roundabout

"Anyone who saw any part of the incident, or who has information or dash-cam footage which may be relevant to enquiries, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Please quote incident number 24000319917 when getting in touch.