Witness appeal after alleged incident of animal cruelty in Kettering

Witnesses are being sought after an alleged incident of animal cruelty in Kettering.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Rockingham Road on Thursday, May 29, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when a man was seen to be mistreating a medium-sized black dog at the junction of Charles Street and Dryden Street.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 25000311534.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.