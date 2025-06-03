Witness appeal after alleged incident of animal cruelty in Kettering

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:25 BST

Witnesses are being sought after an alleged incident of animal cruelty in Kettering.

The incident happened in Rockingham Road on Thursday, May 29, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when a man was seen to be mistreating a medium-sized black dog at the junction of Charles Street and Dryden Street.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 25000311534.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

