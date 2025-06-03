Witness appeal after alleged incident of animal cruelty in Kettering
Witnesses are being sought after an alleged incident of animal cruelty in Kettering.
The incident happened in Rockingham Road on Thursday, May 29, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when a man was seen to be mistreating a medium-sized black dog at the junction of Charles Street and Dryden Street.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 25000311534.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.