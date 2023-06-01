Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a girl was inappropriately touched in Moor Road, Rushden.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 11, between 3.10pm and 3.30pm, when a man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl by grabbing her bottom before he made off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “At least three members of the public were in the street at the time of the offence and we are appealing for these people to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"If you witnessed this incident or have information about it, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000285636.”