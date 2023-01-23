News you can trust since 1897
Why armed police officers were called to a Northamptonshire village over the weekend

A man has been charged in connection with the incident

By Logan MacLeod
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Armed police officers descended on a Northamptonshire village on Sunday afternoon (January 22).

Northamptonshire Police said they were called to South Street, Weedon, at about 3.15pm when a man was seen with a machete.

A police spokeswoman said Nathan Aarron Dockerty, 38, of Oakley Road, Corby, has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place in connection with the incident.

Armed police officers descended on to South Street, Weedon, to arrest a man with a machete on Sunday (January 22)