Who's been sentenced from Wellingborough, Oxford, Stanwick, Kettering, Corby and Desborough
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Marco Delgado
Oakwood Drive, Corby. Age 36.
On 14/12/23 at Oakwood Drive, Corby, had criminal property, namely £4,310 in cash; on 14/12/23 had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine with intent to supply it; on 14/12/23 had in his possession a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply it; on 14/12/23 had in his possession a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply it.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for six months. Ordered to pay a surcharge of £228.
Andrew Farrance
Plens View, Desborough. Age 38.
On 25/09/24 at Harrington Road, Desborough, drove a vehicle dangerously; on 25/09/24 at Desborough assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for one year. Community order including 140 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay compensation of £50 and a surcharge of £114.
Robert Mould
Bamburg Close, Corby. Age 50.
On 14/10/24 at Iceland, Corby, stole multiple goods, to the value of £15; on 10/08/24 at Corby stole items to the value unknown belonging to Tesco Express.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 in compensation and costs of £85.
Adam Cowley
Rothwell Road, Kettering. Age 37.
On 29/12/24 at the A43, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from driving; on 29/12/24 drove a motor vehicle with no licence; on 29/12/24 drove a motor vehicle with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for six months. Disqualified from driving for two years. Ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Joseph Farr
Leighton Road, Corby. Age 24.
On 01/09/24 without lawful authority, drove an unregistered motorbike, on the wooded area at Plantation Lane, Corby; on 01/09/24 drove a vehicle without insurance; on 01/09/24 drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Community order including 200 hours of unpaid work. Fined £162 and ordered to pay costs of £225.
Daniel Harris
Harris Road, Upper Heyford, Oxford. Age 39.
On 26/04/22 at Wetenhall Road, Stanwick. stole 10 sets of traffic lights to the value of £84,000 belonging to Clancy Plant Ltd.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation requirement days and 180 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay a surcharge of £95.
Bradley Walker
Harrowden Road, Wellingborough. Age 29.
On 01/09/24 at Rushden pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man and a woman in that he posted Facebook messages to them; on 31/10/24 at Rushden, without reasonable excuse, continuously breached a restraining order which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northamptonshire Magistrates Court on 11/05/24.
Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison. Three year restraining order imposed.