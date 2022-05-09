Who's been sentenced from Kettering, King's Cliffe, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Corey Clark

Deeble Road, Kettering. Age: 25

On 01/01/21 at Kettering assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £400, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Steven McCabe

Richmond Avenue, Kettering. Age: 31

On 04/12/21 at Kettering failed to cooperate with a preliminary breath test.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £108, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Shubel Miah

Cambridge Street, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 28/07/21 at Northamptonshire were in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £266, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

David Carter

Fineshade Close, King’s Cliffe. Age: 69

On 01/12/21 at King’s Cliffe assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and an 80-day alcohol abstinence requirement. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Gary Eaton

Washbrook Road, Rushden. Age: 32

On 17/08/20 at Hayway, Rushden, drove a Ford Transit skip lorry dangerously.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Robert Davis

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 34

On 09/03/22 at Kettering were in possession of a small quantity of diamorphine; were in possession of eight wraps of crack cocaine; on 29/03/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 31/03/22 at Kettering were in possession of three wraps of crack cocaine; were in possession of one wrap of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a drug rehabilitation requirement. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Peter Jacob

Moor Road, Rushden. Age: 42

On 20/08/21 at Rushden assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm; with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Lleyton Smith

Althorpe Place, Kettering. Age: 19

On 24/12/21 at Finedon drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 135 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.