Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Little Addington

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Joshua Miles

Edgar Road, Kettering. Age: 22

Court news

On 12/03/22 at Kettering attended a street which was banned by a restraining order; on 03/06/22 at Kettering attended an address which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Lewis Davidson

Orchard Crescent, Kettering. Age: 27

On 15/05/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Andrew Linnell

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age: 37

On 20/11/21 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman. To pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Adam MacDonald

Buckfast Square, Corby. Age: 34

On 28/06/20 at Corby were in possession of a knife in public.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Proved in absence. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Sandra Goodman

Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 24/04/22 at Northampton when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £92, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Spencer Wilkins

Amen Place, Little Addington. Age: 57

On 09/04/22 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 119 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Arkadiusz Bialy

Alanbrooke Close, Kettering. Age: 40

On 14/05/22 at Kettering drove a Vauxhall Astra after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 110 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 36 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Jay O’Hara

Windermere Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 11/09/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her; damaged a man’s glasses.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay compensation of £229, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.