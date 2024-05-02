Who’s been sentenced from Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Daniel Rossiter
Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 48
On 28/01/24 at Wellingborough had a kitchen knife in public without good reason or lawful authority; had a kitchen knife in public without good reason or lawful authority; were in possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply; were in possession of diamorphine with intent to supply; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 31 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £228.
Ledio Hasanpapaj
Thornbridge Close, Rushden. Age: 35
On 20/03/24 at Rushden drove a Volkswagen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £230.
Dwayne Marpole
Alexander Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 48
On 30/05/23 at Irthlingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 29/11/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named address. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Jagmeet Brar
Muirfield Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39
On 09/07/23 at Wellingborough, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Kyle Hankins
Violet Close, Desborough. Age: 29
On 30/12/23 at Rothwell assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Stacey Gilmour
Mackenzie Road, Raunds. Age: 44
On 17/10/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Sergeis Kuznecous
Chimney Crescent, Irthlingborough. Age: 47
On 24/03/24 at Irthlingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £400.
Marian Diaconu
Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 28
On 24/03/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £265, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £106.