Who’s been sentenced from Desborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Daniel Rossiter

Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 48

On 28/01/24 at Wellingborough had a kitchen knife in public without good reason or lawful authority; had a kitchen knife in public without good reason or lawful authority; were in possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply; were in possession of diamorphine with intent to supply; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 31 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £228.

Ledio Hasanpapaj

Thornbridge Close, Rushden. Age: 35

On 20/03/24 at Rushden drove a Volkswagen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £230.

Dwayne Marpole

Alexander Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 48

On 30/05/23 at Irthlingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 29/11/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for nine weeks. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named address. To pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Jagmeet Brar

Muirfield Road, Wellingborough. Age: 39

On 09/07/23 at Wellingborough, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Kyle Hankins

Violet Close, Desborough. Age: 29

On 30/12/23 at Rothwell assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Stacey Gilmour

Mackenzie Road, Raunds. Age: 44

On 17/10/23 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Sergeis Kuznecous

Chimney Crescent, Irthlingborough. Age: 47

On 24/03/24 at Irthlingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £400.

Marian Diaconu

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 28

On 24/03/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.