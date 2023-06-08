Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Rushden, Weldon and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Tyler Mason
Lindsay Street, Kettering. Age: 28
On 25/04/23 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 10 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Emma Cooke
The Banks, Wellingborough. Age: 43
On 22/04/23 at Wellingborough drove a Mercedes after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £640, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £256.
Peter Frazer
Cowper Road, Wellingborough. Age: 47
On 06/02/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £300. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £120.
Lewis Cross
James Watt Avenue, Corby. Age: 24
On 22/04/23 at Corby drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Rhys Baldwin
Wellingborough Road, Rushden. Age: 31
On 06/05/22 to 27/07/22 at Rushden pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman and the offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Michael Taylor
Senwick Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 43
On 13/05/23 at Vlora, Rushden, having entered as a trespasser stole property.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £1,000, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Sharon Peterson
Corby Road, Weldon. Age: 64
On 28/04/23 at Weldon drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Ajit Singh
Cleveland Avenue, Kettering. Age: 60
On 16/05/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £864, to pay costs of £660 and a victim surcharge of £86.