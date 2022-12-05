Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds, Rothwell and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Phillip Bradford

Advertisement Hide Ad

No fixed address. Age: 37

Court news

On 28/08/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole meat worth £80; on 02/09/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole dishwasher tablets worth £133.40; on 23/07/22 at Corby stole two handbags worth £139.99 from TK Maxx; on 26/10/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 03/11/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty to Kettering thefts and failing to surrender, not guilty to Corby theft. Verdict on Corby theft: Found guilty. Jailed for nine weeks. To pay compensation of £213.40, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Dennison

Brook Street, Raunds. Age: 33

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 23/12/21 at Raunds assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Johnston

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 38

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 01/09/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for three months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darran Arnold

Hawkins Close, Rothwell. Age: 54

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 23/09/22 at Rothwell assaulted a man.

Plea: Guilty. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person. Fined £500, to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Smith

Stone Close, Wellingborough. Age: 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 19/02/22 at Northampton assaulted a man by spitting at him and pushing him with a weightlifting bar; damaged property belonging to a man; damaged property belonging to the police and crime commissioner office.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £950 and costs of £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eli Macleod

Mantlefield Road, Corby. Age: 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 09/06/22 at George Street, Corby, without good reason or lawful authority were in possession of a craft knife.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine McKay

Eastbrook, Corby. Age: 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 10/09/22 at Corby assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Fined £50. To pay compensation of £25, costs of £60 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trystan Tall

St Peter’s Avenue, Kettering. Age: 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 13/07/22 at Kettering damaged a woman’s Vauxhall; used towards a police officer threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used, and the offence was racially aggravated; used towards a police officer threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used, and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400. To pay compensation of £179.95, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £160.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Francis

Centre Parade, Kettering. Age: 45

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 20/08/22 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating him; were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work. Fined £146, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmanuel Moses

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 47

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 25/09/22 at Wellingborough drove a Mercedes while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for eight months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad