Who's been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Raunds and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Lee Coleman

Montagu Street, Kettering. Age: 32

Court news

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 09/07/22 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £110.

Christopher Guess

Holly Road, Kettering. Age: 33

On 09/07/22 at Windmill Avenue, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Nathan McMahon

Bowness, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 28/08/22 at Wellingborough had a kitchen knife in a public place.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and an electronic curfew for 28 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

James Gillespie

Bamburg Close, Corby. Age: 37

On15/07/22 at Corby drove a van after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £650, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £260.

Charlotte Gavin

Brooks Road, Raunds. Age: 39

On 15/07/22 at Raunds drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £646, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £258.

Robert Mawbey

Midland Road, Wellingborough. Age: 44

On 29/06/22 at Post Office, Mill Road, Kettering, damaged perspex glass and 15 coffee jars; stole a can of cider and 15 coffee jars; on 02/09/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Chisomo Kadzakumanja

Harwood Drive, Kettering. Age: 37

On 15/07/22 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.