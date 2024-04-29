Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Little Irchester, Rushden and Wellingborough

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 22:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Garry Owen

No fixed address. Age: 38

Court newsCourt news
Court news

On 20/01/24 at Barton Seagrave intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress; on 11/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To register as a sex offender for five years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Elvin Lovell

Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 17/08/23 at Kettering were in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85.

Bradley Walker

St Mary’s Avenue, Rushden. Age: 28

On 02/03/24 at Wellingborough used violence to secure entry to premises knowing there was someone present who opposed to his entry; damaged a woman’s front door handle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named address. To pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £40.

Ashley Fortino

Milton Road, Little Irchester. Age: 50

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 20/03/24 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 399 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Graham Blanchett

Norse Walk, Corby. Age: 39

On 20/03/24 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £166.

Demi Darby

Wedmore Court, Corby. Age: 29

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 29/01/24 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; on 25/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £150.

Ralfs Auseklis

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 30

On 04/03/24 at Kettering stole food and drink from Tesco; on 25/03/24 at Kettering stole detergents from Tesco; on 30/03/24 at Kettering stole six tubs of Celebrations from Tesco; on 31/03/24 at Kettering stole detergents and meat from Tesco; on 03/04/24 at Kettering stole detergents from Tesco; on 12/04/24 at Kettering stole food and drink from Tesco; were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100.

Simion Asandei

Arbroath Court, Corby. Age: 24

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 17/03/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.