Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Little Irchester, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Garry Owen
No fixed address. Age: 38
On 20/01/24 at Barton Seagrave intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress; on 11/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To register as a sex offender for five years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Elvin Lovell
Princess Way, Wellingborough. Age: 42
On 17/08/23 at Kettering were in possession of a quantity of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85.
Bradley Walker
St Mary’s Avenue, Rushden. Age: 28
On 02/03/24 at Wellingborough used violence to secure entry to premises knowing there was someone present who opposed to his entry; damaged a woman’s front door handle.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or going to a named address. To pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £40.
Ashley Fortino
Milton Road, Little Irchester. Age: 50
On 20/03/24 at Wellingborough drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Community order made with 60 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 399 days. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Graham Blanchett
Norse Walk, Corby. Age: 39
On 20/03/24 at Kettering drove while disqualified; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £415, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £166.
Demi Darby
Wedmore Court, Corby. Age: 29
On 29/01/24 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her; on 25/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £150.
Ralfs Auseklis
Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 30
On 04/03/24 at Kettering stole food and drink from Tesco; on 25/03/24 at Kettering stole detergents from Tesco; on 30/03/24 at Kettering stole six tubs of Celebrations from Tesco; on 31/03/24 at Kettering stole detergents and meat from Tesco; on 03/04/24 at Kettering stole detergents from Tesco; on 12/04/24 at Kettering stole food and drink from Tesco; were in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100.
Simion Asandei
Arbroath Court, Corby. Age: 24
On 17/03/24 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £350, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £140.