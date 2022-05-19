Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Rothwell, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

William Alderdice

Charnwood Road, Corby. Age: 28

Court news

On 06/11/21 at Wellingborough with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. To pay compensation of £75.

Douglas Dorrington

Parkins Close, Wellingborough. Age: 42

On 24/11/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £144. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Martin Roberts

Crispin Street, Rothwell. Age: 40

On 02/10/21 at Kettering intentionally exposed himself intending that someone would see and be caused alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with a four-month electronic curfew and rehabilitation activities. To register as a sex offender. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Maimuna Secka

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 47

On 28/05/21 at Wellingborough assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £576. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £775 and a victim surcharge of £58.

Jordan Callan

Tennyson Road, Rushden. Age: 28

On 24/09/21 at Northamptonshire damaged a woman’s BMW.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Karl Austin

Langley Crescent, Irthlingborough. Age: 28

On 19/09/21 at Northampton damaged a woman’s vehicle.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £116, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

David Beese

Monks Way, Corby. Age: 55

On 06/11/21 at Corby sent a woman WhatsApp messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Mohamed-Emdhad Hussain

Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 26

On 23/02/22 at Wellingborough breached a stalking protection order by attending a named street and speaking to a person; on 15/03/22 at Wellingborough breached a stalking protection order by attending a named street; between 01/09/21 and 15/03/22 at Wellingborough his course of conduct amounted to stalking and caused a woman serious alarm or distress.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Jailed for 29 weeks suspended for two years. Restraining order made banning contact with three named people. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.