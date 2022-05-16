Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Raunds, Thrapston and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Tatjana Ivanova

Grantham Walk, Corby. Age: 45

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 18/12/21 at Corby when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

William Healey

Upper Havelock Street, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 15/07/20 at Corby threatened a woman that he would burn her car and put a brick through her window.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Fined £90, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Tony Rainbow

Red Kite Way, Raunds. Age: 33

On 12/12/21 at Wellingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £480, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Ashlie Allitt

White Post Court, Corby. Age: 23

On 07/08/21 at Corby assaulted a male, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Kyle Nisbett

Copenhagen Road, Corby. Age: 23

On 07/08/21 at Corby assaulted a male, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities, a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Dene Phillips

Laywood Way, Irthlingborough. Age: 41

On 24/08/21 at Rushden assaulted an off-duty police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay compensation of £50.

Kieran Magee

Heathfield Walk, Corby. Age: 36

On 21/03/22 at Rowlett Road, Corby, drove a vehicle dangerously; failed to stop when required to do so by a constable; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Lewis Pretty

Sidings Close, Thrapston. Age: 22

On 11/11/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.