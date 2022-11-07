Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Sam Wolens

West Street, Rushden. Age: 20

Court news

On 05/08/22 at Irchester were in possession of 44.7g of cannabis; had an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Michael King

Hill Street, Wellingborough. Age: 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 26/08/22 at Wellingborough damaged a person’s fence panel; were in possession of 27.g of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Emil Radev

West Street, Wellingborough. Age: 33

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 14/06/22 at Wellingborough when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 50 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Donna Johnson

Minden Close, Corby. Age: 40

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 21/11/21 at Northamptonshire, knowing or believing that a woman was a witness in proceedings for an offence, sent Facebook messages which intimidated them, intending to cause the investigation to be obstructed, perverted or interfered with.

Plea: Guilty Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 24 months. To carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or going to a named street. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Steven Ibbitson

Oval Road, Rushden. Age: 50

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 01/06/22 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Laura Linnell

Thurston Drive, Kettering. Age: 32

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 07/06/22 at New York Thunderbowl, Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Andrew Marshall

The Grove, Corby. Age: 41

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 01/05/22 at The Best Western Hotel, Corby, damaged property; when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,346. To pay compensation of £500, costs of £250 and a victim surcharge of £108. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Jacinta Griffin

Belvedere Road, Kettering. Age: 53

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 27/08/22 at Kettering drove a VW after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Reeve Dicks

Mountfield Road, Irthlingborough. Age: 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 31/08/22 at Irthlingborough drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £380, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £152.

Leon Wykes

No fixed address. Age: 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 28/08/22 at Kettering stole fabric conditioner worth £72 from B&M.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80. To pay compensation of £72, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad