Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Oundle and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Aidan Wraight
Cherry Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 22
On 29/04/23 at Raunds drove a Citroen after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £461, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £184.
Phillip Stephenson
Gorse Road, Kettering. Age: 24
On 26/11/22 at Kettering were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for six months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and be subject to a three-month electronic curfew. To pay compensation of £200 and costs of £85.
Aiden Sutton
Roughton Close, Kettering. Age: 29
On 26/02/23 at A14, Kettering, stole chocolate belonging to M&S; on 25/02/23 at A14, Kettering, stole meat belonging to M&S; on 08/03/23 at A14, Kettering, stole chocolate belonging to M&S; on 30/04/23 at Kettering stole laundry products from B&M; on 11/05/23 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and compensation of £69.
Gemma Chittenden
Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29
On 08/04/23 at Wellingborough assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 40 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Matthew Magee
Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 36
On 01/05/23 at Kettering drove a Mazda after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £422, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £169.
Alexander Ainsley
Market Place, Oundle. Age: 30
Between 01/07/22 and 09/07/22 at Oundle sent a woman a phone call which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Joey John
Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age: 33
On 21/02/23 at Kettering railway station stole a man’s pedal cycle worth £365; on 20/09/22 at Kettering railway station stole a man’s pedal cycle worth £320; on 21/02/23 at Kettering railway station stole a man’s pedal cycle worth £400; on 22/04/23 at Kettering railway station stole a man’s pedal cycle worth £395.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,480, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Peter McKay
Murray Walk, Corby. Age: 45
On 19/05/23 at Corby approached and made contact with a woman which was banned by a restraining order, while during the operational period of a suspended sentence.
Plea: Admits breach. Jailed for 22 weeks.