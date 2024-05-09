Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
James Adair
Brixham Walk, Corby. Age: 35
On 15/04/24 at Corby stole household items worth £70 from One Stop; on 16/04/24 at Corby stole household items worth £50 from One Stop.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 16 weeks. To pay compensation of £120 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Max Taruvinga
Stadtpeine Close, Corby. Age: 61
On 03/12/22 at Burton Latimer caused serious injury to a man by driving without due care and attention.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Graham Rogers
Dene Close, Kettering. Age: 80
On 28/02/23 at Kettering with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted a man by beating him.
Verdict: Found guilty. Fined £250. To pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £100.
Aiden Sutton
Roughton Close, Kettering. Age: 30
On 12/06/23 at Kettering committed fraud by false representation by using a bank card belonging to another to obtain items from Premier Store; on 26/03/24 at Northampton failed to surrender.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. To pay costs of £85.
Can Yilmaz
Duncan Court, Wellingborough. Age: 24
On 28/01/24 at Bozeat drove a Toyota after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Not guilty. Verdict: Found guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £210, to pay costs of £650 and a victim surcharge of £84.
Kyle Tew
Shire Road, Corby. Age: 28
On 17/03/24 at Corby when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Danny Vallee
Windsor Road, Wellingborough. Age: 31
On 22/03/24 at Wellingborough drove a Voi scooter after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 36 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Wayne New
Meeting Lane, Irthlingborough. Age: 55
On 28/03/24 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £148.