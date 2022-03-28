Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Andrew Linnell

Ivy Road, Kettering. Age: 37

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In court

On 28/01/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole two packets of Dorito crisps amounting to £3.98; on 04/03/22 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Ionel Tatavura

Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age: 37

On 06/03/21 at Wellingborough when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, failed to do so; drove without insurance; without due care and attention; on 29/12/21 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so; being the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for a police officer; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty to December offences, not guilty to March offences. Verdict on March offences: Proved in absence. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days. To take part in rehabilitation activities and complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for three years. To pay costs of £710 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Leon Wykes

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 22

On 10/03/22 at Wilko, Kettering, stole items worth £72.92.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Amanda Laing

High Street, Corby. Age: 26

On 07/08/21 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £85.

Kieran Hunter

Jubilee Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 27

On 16/01/22 at Irthlingborough with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £180, to pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Maria Angus

Alexandra Street, Kettering. Age: 60

On 18/10/21 at Kettering drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 186 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Joshua Miles

Edgar Road, Kettering. Age: 22

On 29/09/21 at Kettering were in possession of 4.6g of cannabis and 0.6g of cannabis resin.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80 and to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.