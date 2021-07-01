Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Alun Evans

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age: 34



On 10/10/20 at Kettering disclosed a private sexual photograph or film of a woman without her consent, with the intention of causing her distress; on 10/11/20 at Kettering sent a man an electronic communication which conveyed a message which was grossly offensive or indecent for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £250. Restraining order made banning contact with two named people or visiting two named addresses.

Jamie O’Neill

Victoria Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 34

On 21/04/21 at Northampton were guilty while drunk of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

George Telfer

Thwaite Close, Corby. Age: 27

On 26/12/20 at Corby caused wasteful employment of the police by making a false report tending to show that an offence had been committed; on 25/12/20 at Corby being the driver of a vehicle when an accident occurred and damage was caused to property; failed to stop; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for nine months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Ross Hill

Vicarage Farm Road, Wellingborough. Age: 29

On 02/01/21 at Wellingborough threatened to burn down a woman’s house; on 03/01/21 persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety; on 02/11/20 damaged three mirrors and a living room door belonging to a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named person or visiting a named address. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Lewis Jones

Reigate Walk, Corby. Age: 21

On 30/05/20 at Corby drove whilst disqualified; without insurance; on 31/05/20 wilfully obstructed a police constable.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 12 months. To pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Tanzana Thoufique

Dale Street, Wellingborough. Age: 31

On 05/11/20 drove dangerously on the A509 between Wollaston and Bozeat.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years. Banned from driving for two years. To pay compensation of £250, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Louise Keech

Northumberland Avenue, Kettering. Age: 40

On 02/05/21 at Northfield Avenue, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 28/05/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Harvey Limmage

Guillemot Lane, Wellingborough. Age: 48

On 16/12/20 at Burton Latimer interfered with a vehicle; on 18/05/21 at Northampton failed to surrender.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

