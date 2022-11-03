Who's been sentenced from Corby, Irchester, Irthlingborough, Kettering and Rushden

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Alexandru-Gabriel Motfolea

Westfields Road, Corby. Age: 28

On 21/08/22 at Rockingham Road, Corby, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 100 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £484, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Maria Davis

Regent Street, Kettering. Age: 42

On 24/03/22 at Kettering stole six jars of coffee worth £50 from Tesco; on 26/09/22 at Northampton failed to surrender; on 07/09/22 at Kettering stole spirits and toys worth £122 from Tesco; on 25/08/22 at Kettering stole razors worth £18.50 from Sainsbury’s; on 25/08/22 at Kettering stole toys worth between £200 and £400 from Tesco; on 05/10/22 at Kettering stole 50 chocolate bars worth £50 from Lidl.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 12 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Sophie Smith

Foxwood Close, Rushden. Age: 22

On 21/08/22 at Sheep Street, Wellingborough, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; at Cambridge Street, Wellingborough, being the driver of a vehicle where an accident occurred and a man was injured, failed to stop.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £650, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £260.

Scott Turley

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age: 41

On 08/03/22 at Kettering assaulted a PCSO by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100. To pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Terance Maughan

Gipsy Lane, Irchester. Age: 25

On 09/03/22 at Rushden drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 15 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Gavin Reynolds

Chimney Crescent, Irthlingborough. Age: 38

On 15/07/22 at Higham Ferrers Cemetery used towards a man threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause him to believe that unlawful violence would be used.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Chantelle Belton

London Road, Corby. Age: 22

On 14/05/22 at Corby damaged a woman’s door and doorbell.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for one year. To pay compensation of £45, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

Juliano Parante

Tresham Street, Kettering. Age: 52

On 23/08/22 at Kettering used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £22.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

