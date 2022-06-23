Who's been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Kettering and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Roberta Juskaite

Carlisle Close, Corby. Age: 25

Court news

On 01/01/22 at Corby drove a Ford Transit after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 139 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £644, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £64.

Peter McKay

Murray Walk, Corby. Age: 44

On 20/04/22 at Corby associated in close proximity with a woman which was banned by a restraining order; on 21/01/22 at Corby associated with a woman in close proximity which was banned by a restraining order; on 19/12/21 at The Saxon Crown, Corby, associated and drank with a woman which was banned by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 39 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £156.

Sunil Radia

Duke Street, Kettering. Age: 46

On 25/04/22 at Kettering damaged a police vehicle to the value of £55; on 01/03/22 at Kettering caused a person to fear that violence was going to be used against them by sending abusive messages, making abusive phone calls and leaving abusive voice messages, and some messages were homophobic; on 17/03/22 at Kettering assaulted a man by beating him; on 08/04/22 at Kettering with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for 12 months. To abstain from alcohol for 90 days and take part in rehabilitation activities. Banned from a named area of Kettering for 12 months with electronic monitoring. To pay compensation of £55, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £156.

Ryan Finch

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age: 36

On 10/12/21 at Linden Medical Centre, Kettering, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 24 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Suzanne Roberts

Shetland Way, Corby. Age: 44

On 27/07/20 at A6003, Corby, were found drunk in a highway.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Lukasz Lewandowicz

School Lane, Higham Ferrers. Age: 41

On 19/01/22 at Chowns Mill roundabout being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident which caused damage to a central reservation barrier, failed to stop; drove without insurance; while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for six months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £90.

Kelly Smith

Bideford Square, Corby. Age: 23

On 09/01/22 at Corby assaulted a woman; assaulted a man by beating him; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

George Lankston

John Lea Way, Wellingborough. Age: 22

On 21/11/21 at Wellingborough possessed in private a knuckleduster.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

