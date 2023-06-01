Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Finn Elms

Nina Carroll Way, Kettering. Age: 22

On 22/03/23 at Kettering damaged a man’s Ring doorbell camera to the value of £443.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £358.

Ronnie Doherty

Newton Road, Rushden. Age: 22

On 28/03/23 at Irchester drove while disqualified; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for nine months. Fined £322, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £129.

John Manning

Simpson Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Age: 68

On 01/03/23 at Rushden drove a Vauxhall after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £92.

Scott Smith

Shetland Way, Corby. Age: 33

On 20/08/19 at Corby knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £1,524.44 had been made to an account kept by him or which he had an interest in, dishonestly failed to take steps to secure that the credit was cancelled; on 18/07/19 at Corby knowing or believing that a wrongful credit of £1,524.44 had been made to an account kept by him or which he had an interest in, dishonestly failed to take steps to secure that the credit was cancelled.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Katie Young

Westminster Walk, Corby. Age: 31

On 09/04/23 at Corby used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £76. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Lee Sadrani

Scarborough Street, Irthlingborough. Age: 32

On 08/04/23 at Wilby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 23 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

David Ferguson

Duncan Road, Corby. Age: 57

On 23/09/22 at Occupation Road, Corby, with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Community order made with 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £310 and compensation of £50.

Danny Muir

High Street, Wellingborough. Age: 30

On 22/10/21 at Northamptonshire sent a woman an electronic communication which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

Plea: Guilty, changed from not guilty. Discharged conditionally for nine months. To pay costs of £310 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Harry Brand

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age: 25

On 06/05/23 at Wellingborough were in possession of cannabis.

