Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Gretton, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Shane Payne

Windmill Avenue, Raunds. Age: 32

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court news

On 22/04/24 at Raunds drove a vehicle dangerously; without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £187.

Thomas Smith

Chatsworth Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 65

Between 01/09/21 and 25/09/21 at Corby installed and used peer to peer software which was banned by a sexual harm prevention order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight months suspended for two years. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £156.

Christopher Stubbs

Finch Hatton Drive, Gretton. Age: 66

On 25/06/24 at Gretton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £207, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £83.

Mohamed-Emdhad Hussain

Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 21/07/24 at Wellingborough drove a Honda while disqualified; without insurance; at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for 84 months. To pay costs of £85.

Sally Joyce

Dunlop Close, Corby. Age: 39

On 30/08/23 at Kettering stole goods worth £168.41 from HMV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £168.41, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.

Michael Wilson

Rectory Road, Rushden. Age: 47

On 22/12/23 at Higham Ferrers were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 143 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; damaged a woman’s door; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with an alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named street. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.