Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Gretton, Raunds, Rushden and Wellingborough
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Shane Payne
Windmill Avenue, Raunds. Age: 32
On 22/04/24 at Raunds drove a vehicle dangerously; without insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight months suspended for 18 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. Banned from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £187.
Thomas Smith
Chatsworth Drive, Wellingborough. Age: 65
Between 01/09/21 and 25/09/21 at Corby installed and used peer to peer software which was banned by a sexual harm prevention order.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight months suspended for two years. To take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £156.
Christopher Stubbs
Finch Hatton Drive, Gretton. Age: 66
On 25/06/24 at Gretton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 20 months. Fined £207, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £83.
Mohamed-Emdhad Hussain
Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age: 28
On 21/07/24 at Wellingborough drove a Honda while disqualified; without insurance; at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Banned from driving for 84 months. To pay costs of £85.
Sally Joyce
Dunlop Close, Corby. Age: 39
On 30/08/23 at Kettering stole goods worth £168.41 from HMV.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £168.41, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £26.
Michael Wilson
Rectory Road, Rushden. Age: 47
On 22/12/23 at Higham Ferrers were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 143 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit; damaged a woman’s door; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a police officer by beating him; assaulted a police officer by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with an alcohol abstinence requirement and rehabilitation activities. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or attending a named street. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.