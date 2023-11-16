Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Gary Fox

Cross Street, Rothwell. Age: 57

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

On 31/12/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; damaged a front door; assaulted a man; assaulted a man by beating him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty to assaulting police officer, not guilty to other assaults and criminal damage. Verdict on other assaults and criminal damage: Found guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Morgan Duncan

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 23

On 08/05/23 at Corby had a bladed article, namely a Stanley blade, in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Robert Mould

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 49

On 02/11/22 at Cambridgeshire drove a vehicle while unfit to drive through drugs; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £220, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Colin Jeffers

Spinney Road, Rushden. Age: 36

On 30/07/23 at Kettering were in possession of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Dawson Walker

St Mary’s Avenue, Finedon. Age: 23

On 31/10/20 at Finedon assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £2,000, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Pappu Miah

Coniston Close, Corby. Age: 34

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 17/12/22 at Northamptonshire stole an iPhone worth between £600 and £700 belonging to a woman.

Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,440, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Florin Ene

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 57

On 08/10/23 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Panzariu Vasile

Wedmore Court, Corby. Age: 36

On 08/10/23 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.