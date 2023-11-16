News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Rothwell and Rushden

A round-up of sentencings in Northamptonshire
By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 10th Aug 2023, 05:00 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:

Gary Fox

Cross Street, Rothwell. Age: 57

Court newsCourt news
Court news
Most Popular

On 31/12/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; damaged a front door; assaulted a man; assaulted a man by beating him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty to assaulting police officer, not guilty to other assaults and criminal damage. Verdict on other assaults and criminal damage: Found guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Morgan Duncan

Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 23

On 08/05/23 at Corby had a bladed article, namely a Stanley blade, in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.

Plea: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Robert Mould

Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 49

On 02/11/22 at Cambridgeshire drove a vehicle while unfit to drive through drugs; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £220, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Colin Jeffers

Spinney Road, Rushden. Age: 36

On 30/07/23 at Kettering were in possession of diamorphine.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Dawson Walker

St Mary’s Avenue, Finedon. Age: 23

On 31/10/20 at Finedon assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £2,000, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

Pappu Miah

Coniston Close, Corby. Age: 34

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On 17/12/22 at Northamptonshire stole an iPhone worth between £600 and £700 belonging to a woman.

Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,440, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Florin Ene

Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 57

On 08/10/23 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Panzariu Vasile

Wedmore Court, Corby. Age: 36

On 08/10/23 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £26.