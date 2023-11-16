Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Finedon, Rothwell and Rushden
The following people have been sentenced at courts in the county:
Gary Fox
Cross Street, Rothwell. Age: 57
On 31/12/21 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; damaged a front door; assaulted a man; assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty to assaulting police officer, not guilty to other assaults and criminal damage. Verdict on other assaults and criminal damage: Found guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Morgan Duncan
Dumble Close, Corby. Age: 23
On 08/05/23 at Corby had a bladed article, namely a Stanley blade, in a public place without good reason or lawful authority.
Plea: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.
Robert Mould
Burghley Drive, Corby. Age: 49
On 02/11/22 at Cambridgeshire drove a vehicle while unfit to drive through drugs; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. Banned from driving for 24 months. Fined £220, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Colin Jeffers
Spinney Road, Rushden. Age: 36
On 30/07/23 at Kettering were in possession of diamorphine.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for two years. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Dawson Walker
St Mary’s Avenue, Finedon. Age: 23
On 31/10/20 at Finedon assaulted a man, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.
Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. To take part in rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £2,000, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.
Pappu Miah
Coniston Close, Corby. Age: 34
On 17/12/22 at Northamptonshire stole an iPhone worth between £600 and £700 belonging to a woman.
Verdict: Found guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £1,440, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £114.
Florin Ene
Blenheim Walk, Corby. Age: 57
On 08/10/23 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
Panzariu Vasile
Wedmore Court, Corby. Age: 36
On 08/10/23 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay a victim surcharge of £26.