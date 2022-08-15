Who's been sentenced from Corby, Ecton, Higham Ferrers and Kettering

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Keighley Vickery

No fixed address. Age: 38

On 09/05/22 at Wellingborough stole a Samsung mobile phone to the value of £400 from a woman.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £400.

Ralphs Auseklis

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age: 29

On 31/07/22 at Bargain Buys stole jars of coffee worth £14.85; on 30/04/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole alcohol worth £100; on 26/04/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole alcohol worth £100; on 22/04/22 at Tesco, Kettering, stole alcohol worth £100.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Phillip Bradford

Hodge Way, Kettering. Age: 37

On 31/07/22 at Iceland, Kettering, stole three joints of beef and five ambi-pur plug ins worth £53.50; on 31/07/22 at Wilko, Kettering, stole goods worth £204.20.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for eight weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

Luke Spick

West Street, Ecton. Age: 30

On 30/07/22 at Northampton drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; while disqualified; without insurance; while under the operational period of a suspended sentence.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 18 weeks. Banned from driving for one year. To pay costs of £95 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Paul Dalton

St Peter’s Avenue, Kettering. Age: 64

On 30/07/22 at Corby drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Robert Kwiatowski

Fuller Street, Kettering. Age: 37

On 10/07/22 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by attending her address unannounced on three occasions and on one occasion entered her address.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order made banning contact with a named woman or entering a named address. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Jamie McAlinden

Bridge Court, Corby. Age: 22

On 25/06/22 at Stanion were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £284, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Gary Flynn

Forest Gate Road, Corby. Age: 33

On 30/10/21 at Northampton were in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Stuart Hoxey

Handcross Way, Higham Ferrers. Age: 59

Between 23/04/22 and 25/04/22 at Higham Ferrers used a device capable of accessing the internet and after using it deleted its history, which was banned by a sexual harm prevention order.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.