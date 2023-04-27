Who's been sentenced from Corby, Desborough, Rushden and Wellingborough

The following people have been sentenced at magistrates' courts in the county:

Brett Smith

Barnwell Drive, Rushden. Age: 45

On 08/10/22 at Northamptonshire caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure unauthorised access to a program or data.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £98.

Nya O’Connon-Halliday

Blinco Road, Rushden. Age: 33

On 30/07/22 at Rushden drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 108 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £169, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £68.

James King

Rutherglen Road, Corby. Age: 26

On 02/03/23 at A45, Irchester, drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 18 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £200.

Waaris Ali

Melton Road, Wellingborough. Age: 20

On 14/07/20 at Irthlingborough were in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £80, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Stephen Smith

No fixed address. Age: 35

On 02/03/23 at Desborough damaged windows belonging to a man.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £16.

Vitalijus Zigis

Marlborough Avenue, Wellingborough. Age: 36

On 05/03/23 at Wellingborough drove an Audi after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 15 months. Fined £530, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £212.

Adam Cooper

The Ride, Desborough. Age: 18

On 05/03/23 at Kettering drove a Ford after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Banned from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Isobel Leitch

No fixed address. Age: 52

On 06/04/23 at Corby stole six bottles of Persil detergent worth £25.50 from Iceland; on 22/03/23 at Corby stole confectionery items worth £20 from Iceland; on 01/04/23 at Corby stole confectionery items worth £20 from Iceland; on 08/03/23 at Corby committed fraud by false representation by identifying herself as another woman to take medication for herself.

Plea: Guilty. Community order made with rehabilitation activities. To pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.